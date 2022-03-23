Pak responsible nuclear power but will respond with 'full force' if attacked: President Alvi

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power but it will not hesitate to retaliate with ''full force'' if attacked, President Arif Alvi said on Wednesday, as he reaffirmed the resolve to make his country economically stronger and prosperous.

''This is an important year as we are celebrating this year the 75 independence of Pakistan. We affirm that we will do everything to keep our freedom,'' Alvi said while addressing the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

"We are a responsible atomic power and want peace with every country and we respect their sovereignty...but I want to make it clear for everyone that we will not compromise our independence. And will respond to every aggression with full force as we have been doing," Alvi said.

Noting that terrorism, population explosion, and fake news are among the biggest challenges being faced by Pakistan, he urged Muslim scholars to help combat these issues.

Alvi also talked about Islamophobia and said that ''we have got a UN resolution on March 15 to observe the day every year to combat Islamophobia".

Meanwhile, as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations, contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past, while fighter planes presented aerobatic maneuvers. Floats depicting the culture of different provinces were also part of the parade.

Contingents from Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia also participated in the parade.

Recently acquired J-10C fighter jets from China participated for the first time in the air show by the Pakistan Air Force on the occasion.

The dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were present as Guests of Honour.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to adhere to the principles of 'unity, faith, and discipline', as propagated by the country's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for the development of Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state.

Earlier, the day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

