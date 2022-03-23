Left Menu

Power sector workers to observe strike on Mar 28-29

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:46 IST
Power sector workers to observe strike on Mar 28-29
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power sector employees across the country will observe a strike on March 28 and 29 in protest against the privatisation policies of the central government, a workers' union leader said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) held on Wednesday, All India Power Engineers Federation President Shailendra Dubey, a constituent of the organization, said here.

On the call of labour organisations across the country, power sector workers of all the states will also be part of the protest against the privatisation policies of the central government for two days on March 28 and 29, Dubey said.

The main demands of the power sector employees and engineers are that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 should be withdrawn, all types of privatisation processes should be stopped and the decision to privatise power sector, especially in Union Territories of Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu and Puducherry, should be cancelled.

The workers are also demanding inclusion of all the electricity employees appointed after the dissolution of electricity boards under the old pension scheme, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022