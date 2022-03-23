Moscow says Russia and Ukraine have made two prisoner exchanges
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:48 IST
Moscow and Kyiv have made two prisoner exchanges so far, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
