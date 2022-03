BRIEF-Tencent says future regulations will be more incremental

* TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS BELIEVES REGULATORS ARE STILL SUPPORTIVE OF THE GAMING INDUSTRY

* TENCENT HAS A PIPELINE OF GAMES READY FOR WHEN GAMING APPROVALS RESUME -PRESIDENT * TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS GROWTH IN STAFF NUMBERS GOING FORWARD WILL BE MUCH SLOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEARS

* TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS SEES MORE NEW REGULATIONS COMING BUT THESE WILL BE MORE INCREMENTAL * TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS HAS BEEN EXPLORING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY AND WHETHER REGULATIONS WOULD REQUIRE IT

* TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS IS PROACTIVELY ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS ON WHETHER THEY QUALIFY FOR A FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY LICENCE * TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY WOULD INVOLVE ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES BUT THIS WOULD HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT IN THE SHORT TERM Further company coverage:

