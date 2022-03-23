Heroin worth Rs 28 crore seized in Assam, two arrested
23-03-2022
Heroin worth Rs 28 crore has been seized in Assam's Bongaigaon district and two persons have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted an inter-state bus in Gerukabari area late on Tuesday and seized 4.9 kg of heroin from it, an officer said.
The arrested duo had boarded the Siliguri-bound bus coming from Shillong at Rangiya in Assam, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.
