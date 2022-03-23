Left Menu

CISF nabs man for carrying pistol in Delhi Metro

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station here on Wednesday for carrying a country-made pistol in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted around 10 am during security check, they said.

Carrying arms and ammunition is not allowed inside the metro network. The passenger has been handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

