Man arrested after decomposed bodies recovered from drain in central Delhi

Khurshid was involved in a theft case of Hauz Khas police station, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:20 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested after two decomposed bodies were recovered from a drain opposite the India International Centre here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Atik, a native of Bihar and currently residing in Mayur Vihar, Phase-1, Trilokpuri, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said they received information at about 6.17 pm on Tuesday that two bodies were recovered from a drain opposite the India International Centre in central Delhi.

Police reached the spot and met the relatives of the deceased, he said, adding they identified the victims as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, from Arariya in Bihar.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the India Penal Code was registered at Tughlaq Road police station, the official said.

''During technical surveillance, Atik was found involved in the incident and subsequently arrested in the case,” Guguloth said.

According to a senior police officer, the accused said the reason behind the death of the two persons was theft.

''The accused said both the deceased persons entered the drain in order to steal underground cable wires and died inside it. He failed to rescue them and fled the spot. However, the post-mortem report is yet to be received in which the cause of death will be ascertained whether they were killed by the accused or died inside the drain,'' the officer said.

The deceased and the accused were together on Holi and the incident happened after that, police said.

Atik has been previously involved in an Arms Act case registered at Saritha Vihar police station. Khurshid was involved in a theft case of Hauz Khas police station, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

