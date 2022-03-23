Left Menu

Youth arrested in Sambhal for objectionable FB post on CM Adityanath

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:20 IST
A local youth was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture and making indecent remarks on social media against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Jaiswal said that action was taken against Moin, a resident of Hayat Nagar, after it was found that the objectionable photo was shared on his Facebook account with some remarks.

''Moin was arrested on Tuesday night,'' he said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

