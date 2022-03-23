Russian ambassador says there is no basis for accusations against 45 officials set to be expelled from Poland
Russia's ambassador to Poland said on Wednesday that there is no basis for the accusations made against 45 Russian officials who are set to be expelled from Poland, after Poland's special services asked the foreign ministry to expel the diplomats.
"They will have to go. This is a sovereign decision by the Polish side and they have the right to their own decision," Ambassador Sergey Andreev told journalists outside of the foreign ministry after he was summoned there.
