Japan will unveil more support for Ukraine at G7 summit, PM says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he planned to unveil more support measures for Ukraine and strengthen Tokyo's sanctions against Russia at a G7 meeting in Brussels.

Kishida is set to leave for Belgium later on Wednesday to attend the gathering to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".

