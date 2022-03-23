Japan will unveil more support for Ukraine at G7 summit, PM says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:38 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he planned to unveil more support measures for Ukraine and strengthen Tokyo's sanctions against Russia at a G7 meeting in Brussels.
Kishida is set to leave for Belgium later on Wednesday to attend the gathering to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".
