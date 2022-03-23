Left Menu

Is there a conspiracy in state services to defame central agencies? asks Maha BJP MLA

He threatened angadiyas, saying that the Income Tax department will raid them, take action against them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:45 IST
Is there a conspiracy in state services to defame central agencies? asks Maha BJP MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Latching onto suspension of DCP Saurabh Tripathi, accused of threatening 'angadiyas' using the I-T department's name, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday wondered whether a conspiracy was being hatched in the state administrative services to defame the central agency.

Speaking in the Assembly, the former Maharashtra minister asked whether such a conspiracy was being hatched in the state's administrative services “with someone's blessing”.

Replying, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said he will seek information in this regard and take action if there is any truth in it. The Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Tripathi, who is a wanted accused in an extortion case registered by the Mumbai police following a complaint by angadiyas or tradition couriers who provide money transfer service to businessmen for a commission.

As per the complaint lodged by angadiyas, the accused officials had allegedly extorted money from them on several occasions in December by threatening to tip-off the Income Tax department about their cash movements and business activities.

“What is the charge against him (Tripathi)? He threatened angadiyas, saying that the Income Tax department will raid them, take action against them. “If police officials are going to extort money from people taking the Income Tax department's name and spreading lies, the question is whether any conspiracy was being hatched in the state's administrative services to defame central agencies with someone's blessings?” Shelar asked.

The opposition legislator said it will not behoove Maharashtra and the country if any such conspiracy is being hatched.

The BJP leader, however, also said the government's action of suspending Tripathi was “appropriate”.

On his part, Walse Patil said he has taken note of the issue Shelar has raised in the House.

“I will definitely take information in this regard and take action if any truth is found in it,” the minister assured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022