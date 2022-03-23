London's Queen Elizabeth Park says casualties being treated after release of gas
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said on Wednesday there had been an incident involving the release of a gas at its aquatics centre and a number of casualties with breathing difficulties were being treated.
The London Ambulance Service said on Twitter it was responding to an incident at the park, adding that it had a number of resources at the scene.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement