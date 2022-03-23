Central schemes ensure basic amenities to all citizens: TN Governor R N Ravi

Left Menu

Chennai, Mar 23 PTI The Central government schemes of Jan Dhan Yojna, direct benefit transfer DBT, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, care for girl child, women empowerment ensure every citizen gets basic amenities with dignity and security, said Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi.The Governor, in an interaction with the faculty and course members of the National Defence College, New Delhi, on Wednesday, said the country was moving forward with the mantra of Complete and Conquer.India has seen more than 10,000 start-ups in 2021 as against 400 start-ups in 2014 and it ranks third position globally.

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): The Central government schemes of Jan Dhan Yojna, direct benefit transfer (DBT), Ayushman Bharat Yojna, care for girl child, women empowerment ensure every citizen gets basic amenities with dignity and security, said Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi.

The Governor, in an interaction with the faculty and course members of the National Defence College, New Delhi, on Wednesday, said the country was moving forward with the mantra of 'Complete and Conquer'.

''India has seen more than 10,000 start-ups in 2021 as against 400 start-ups in 2014 and it ranks third position globally. India is widely appreciated for her impressive role in the two major global crisis, climate and environment'', Ravi said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there have been numerous welfare and prosperous schemes for the poor, marginalised and deprived section without any regional, religious, community or political discrimination.

The Governor said Tamil Nadu reflects vividness of the rich diversity of India with its richness of language, literature, history and cultural spirituality.

''After Independence, Tamil Nadu has played a crucial role in evolution of the Constitutional history of India and has done remarkably well in human and economic development,'' he said.

Tamil Nadu is ranked among top 10 States in education, health, infrastructure, information technology, industries, agriculture, energy sector, women empowerment and rural development.

The group that met with the Governor comprised 15 officers of the armed forces, two officers from civil service and officers from Australia, Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

