3 firearms, ammunition seized in Latur; 1 held

Police on Wednesday arrested a man here in Maharashtra and seized three pistols, 11 live cartridges and two magazines worth Rs 1.81 lakh on the basis of information provided by him, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the local crime branch sleuths nabbed the man, identified as Sameer Sattar Shaikh (Pandhare), from India Nagar area of Latur city, inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

Based on information provided by the man, the police seized the firearms and ammunition from a house of another person, he said.

A case has been registered against Shaikh at the MIDC police station here under provisions of the Arms Act, the official said.

