Tripura Assembly passes Bill to abolish 227 Acts no longer in use

The Tripura Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to abolish 227 Acts, which are no longer relevant in the state.They are mostly Appropriation Acts which have no use as of today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The state government had sought the opinion of people before The Tripura Repealing and Saving Bill-2022 was taken up by the Cabinet, the minister said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:56 IST
They are mostly Appropriation Acts which have no use as of today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The state government had sought the opinion of people before ‘The Tripura Repealing and Saving Bill-2022’ was taken up by the Cabinet, the minister said. In its 248th report, the Law Commission of India (LCI) had suggested the state (s) to repeal those Acts which are of no use or utility in today’s context, he said in his office at the Assembly.

“Accordingly, the state government constituted a committee with the Law Minister as its chairman. After thorough deliberations, the panel recommended to the government to abolish as many as 227 Acts. The state cabinet cleared the proposal,” he said.

