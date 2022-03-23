EASTERN REGION NEWS HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories from the Eastern region at 5 pm.

CAL15 WB-HC-LD KILLINGS Birbhum killings: Cal HC asks Delhi CFSL to collect samples from site of incident, orders govt to file report Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal’s Birbhum district, where at least eight people were charred to death in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official’s murder.

CAL8 WB-KILLINGS-GUV Birbhum killings: Guv slams CM for ‘diversionary tactics’, says attempts being made to shield guilty Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday fired fresh salvos at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum killings as he shot off yet another letter to her, claiming that the state government’s actions in the matter smack of ''political overtones'' and an attempt to shield the guilty.

CAL10 WB-KILLINGS-MAMATA Action to be taken against perpetrators irrespective of their political colours: Mamata on Birbhum killings Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that proper action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Birbhum district, where eight people were charred to death in a village the day before.

CAL11 WB-KILLINGS-LD ARREST Number of those arrested for Birbhum killings rises to 22, Left hold rally near at Rampurhat Kolkata/Rampurhat: At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

CAL13 WB-KILLINGS-BJP BJP seeks Mamata’s resignation over Birbhum killings Kolkata: A day after eight people were charred to death in Bengal’s Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder, the opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over the incident, alleging that attempts were being made to shield the culprits.

CAL14 BH-LALU-TEJ PRATAP Tej Pratap demands Lalu's release from jail Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday demanded that his father, who is undergoing treatment in hospital, be immediately released from jail.

LGC2 MG-HC-CONTEMPT Meghalaya High Court drops contempt case as MLA tenders apology Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has dropped the contempt case filed against Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA Adelbert Nongrum after he tendered an apology for his statements against the court in 2015.

