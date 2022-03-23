Left Menu

German task force on oligarch assets to share findings soon

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:15 IST
German task force on oligarch assets to share findings soon
A task force set up by the German government to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs will present its first figures "in one or two weeks," said an Economy Ministry spokesperson.

A German government spokesperson told the same news conference on Wednesday that no big new sanctions packages were expected from an European Union summit this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

