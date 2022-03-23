German task force on oligarch assets to share findings soon
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2022
A task force set up by the German government to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs will present its first figures "in one or two weeks," said an Economy Ministry spokesperson.
A German government spokesperson told the same news conference on Wednesday that no big new sanctions packages were expected from an European Union summit this week.
