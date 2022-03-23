Man killed, another injured in road accident in east Delhi

A 22-year-old man died and his cousin was injured after their motorcycle slipped on the Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.45 am when the two were returning from the Jama Masjid area, they said.

Deepak (22) and Vikas (24), both residents of Kailash Nagar in Gandhi Nagar, sustained injuries. They were shifted to LNJP hospital where Deepak was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the cousins had consumed alcohol and went to the Jama Masjid area around 1.30 am to eat something. When they were returning from there, their motorcycle slipped and Deepak's head was hit by an object.

A case has been registered at Kotwali police station in this connection, they said.

Deepak's father works as a security guard, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)