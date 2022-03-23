UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O broke the law
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. as though the company concerned has broken the law, and we will be taking action ...
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World, said last week it had lost 100 million pounds ($131 million) in the last year and that without changes its business was not sustainable.
"It looks to me ... as though the company concerned has broken the law, and we will be taking action ... and we will be encouraging workers themselves to take action under the 1996 Employment Rights Act," he told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Dubai
- British
- DP World
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson calls on world to wean off Russian oil, gas
UK PM Boris Johnson calls on world to wean off Russian oil, gas
Boris Johnson blames Russian oil 'addiction'
PM Modi spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they had detailed discussion on situation in Ukraine: PMO.
In telephonic talk with Boris Johnson on Ukraine, PM Modi reiterates appeal for cessation of hostilities & to return to dialogue,diplomacy:PMO.