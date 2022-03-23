Left Menu

Russian reformer Chubais leaves post as Putin's special representative -source

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:51 IST
Anatoly Chubais Image Credit: Wikipedia
Anatoly Chubais, a veteran Russian reformer, has left his post as President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organizations, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chubais had left the country and had no intention of coming back.

Chubais is the highest-profile figure to step down since Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

