Russian reformer Chubais leaves post as Putin's special representative -source
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Anatoly Chubais, a veteran Russian reformer, has left his post as President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organizations, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chubais had left the country and had no intention of coming back.
Chubais is the highest-profile figure to step down since Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Anatoly Chubais
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports
Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says
TOP WRAP 13-Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks
EXPLAINER-How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry