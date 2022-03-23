A Jordanian Delegation led by their Minister of Investment, H.E. Mr. Kheiry Yaser Abdel-Monim Amr called on Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilisers on 22nd March 2022 in his office and discussed subjects of mutual interest specially relating to supply of Phosphatic and Potassic fertilizers and raw materials from Jordan to India.

The dignitaries from Jordan alluded warmly to the historic trade-ties between the two countries. The strategic partnership forged by Indian companies like IFFCO and IPL with the largest fertilizer company of Jordan i.e. Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) was also appreciated by the Jordanian Minister.

Welcoming the Jordanian delegation, Dr. Mandaviya referred to the present geopolitical global situation and appealed not only to Jordan but other countries like Morocco to responsively price their fertilisers as these are inputs for food security.

The Chairman, JPMC, Dr. Mohammad Thenibat suggested that India and Jordan should mutually devise a treaty for economic cooperation. The Jordanian Minister expressed satisfaction with the outcome of his India visit and the business MOUs to be signed with some of the Indian companies in coming days. He also extended an invitation to Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers to visit Jordan in May 2022 to expand and consolidate the existing ties of Indian companies and explore further business opportunities.

Besides Phosphatic fertilisers and raw materials, Jordan is also a regular supply source of MOP to India. The Jordanian Minister agreed to lend his good offices to get long term MOUs executed by Jordanian companies for Rock Phosphate, DAP and MOP with IFFCO and IPL.

Senior officials of the Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of External Affairs and representatives of IFFCO and IPL etc were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)