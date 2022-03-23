Decision to discontinue 'Bloody Sunday' murder case quashed by Belfast court- BBC

Left Menu

Northern Ireland's High Court overturn a decision by the Public Prosecution Service to discontinue a murder case against the only British soldier charged with murder over the "Bloody Sunday" killings of 13 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers in 1972, the BBC reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the court said it should be for trial judge to rule on the issue of admissibility of evidence.

Northern Ireland's High Court overturn a decision by the Public Prosecution Service to discontinue a murder case against the only British soldier charged with murder over the "Bloody Sunday" killings of 13 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers in 1972, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the court said it should be for trial judge to rule on the issue of admissibility of evidence. The unnamed soldier, dubbed "Soldier F", was charged in 2019 with the murders of two men and attempted murders of five others. The evidence was deemed insufficient to charge 16 other former soldiers. Last June, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it decided not to proceed after considering the impact of a court ruling that evidence relied upon in the prosecution of two former soldiers in a separate 1972 killing was inadmissible because of how it was obtained.

There was no longer a reasonable prospect of key evidence being ruled admissible and without that the test for prosecution was no longer considered met, prosecutors said at the time. (Writing by Graham Fahy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

