DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 23

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 ** TASHKENT - President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit. ** BRUSSELS – President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will visit Belgium to attend the Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels. (To Mar. 24) ** NEW DELHI - At the invitation of External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr Hamad Hamood Al Busaidi, will pay an official visit to India. (To Mar. 24) ** PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger will join Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, to visit a newly established humanitarian hub in the country's eastern region near the Ukraine border. ** GENEVA - WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and experts will brief media on Ukraine situation, COVID-19 and other global health issues - 1400 GMT

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Islamabad to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting and also holds bilateral meetings with his counterparts there (final day) NEW DELHI - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to start his India visit during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (final day) MANAMA/ RAMALLAH/ JERUSALEM - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an Official Visit to Bahrain, the Palestinian Territories and Israel. (final day) GENEVA – 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council (To April 1). KINGSTON - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit Jamaica (to March 24)

BRUSSELS - The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to engage with European Union, NATO and G7 leaders to build on our coordinated response to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. (To Mar. 25) DOHA – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor will pay an official visit to Qatar at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (To Mar. 24) LONDON - Energy and climate ministers from IEA Member, Association and Accession countries, and other key partners meet for a two-day meeting chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on energy security and climate change (to March. 24).

BRUSSELS - Statements to the media by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on eve of NATO and EU summits on the Ukraine crisis. - 1930 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel address the EU parliament on the eve of a summit of EU leaders on Ukraine. - 1400 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference on the eve of a summit attended by U.S. President Joe Biden at which alliance leaders will discuss Ukraine. DUBLIN - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to visit the Republic of Ireland (to Mar. 25) GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 24 ** PRAGUE - Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for health and food safety, will meet Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Valek in Prague. News conference to follow. - 1000 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The leaders of the Group of Seven nations meet to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

BRUSSELS - EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai, along with U.S. ambassador to the EU Mark Gitenstein address American Chamber of Commerce conference in Brussels - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Home Affairs ylva Johansson gives a keynote address in a European Parliament debate on 'War in Ukraine and its economic and social impact'.

BRUSSELS - US President Joe Biden will travel to Belgium to attend an extraordinary NATO summit along with participating in a European Council Summit. BRUSSELS - NATO leaders gather in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NASSAU - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit The Bahamas (to March 26) BANGKOK - Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a speech on the future of Thailand and digital assets at a seminar – 0130 GMT GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts summit of European Union leaders (To Mar 25) BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to March 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 25 ** NEW DELHI - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will fly to India. KATHMANDU - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive on a three-day official trip at the invitation of Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadke. (To Mar. 27) WARSAW - US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. BRUSSELS - Euro Summit PARIS - Finland Finance Minister Annika Saarikko will represent Finland at the informal meeting of finance ministers (Ecofin) in Paris. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 26 WARSAW - US President Joe Biden will meet with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Saturday following summits with the EU, NATO, and the G-7 on Thursday. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 28 ** WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a special summit with ASEAN leaders. The bloc is made up of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Thailand and Singapore (to March 29).

BRUSSELS - Extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 29 GENEVA, Switzerland - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds regular debate on the situation in Ukraine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 31 BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a speech on property market outlook – 0600 GMT VIENNA - 27th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 1 ** ASHGABAT/ AMSTERDAM - State Visit of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, to the Republic of Turkmenistan and Kingdom of the Netherlands. (To Apr. 7) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 2 NEW DELHI - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed delight over his first scheduled official visit to India. VALLETTA - Pope Francis to visit Malta (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY , APRIL 3 NEW DELHI - At the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, will pay a visit to India. (To April 5) BUDAPEST, Hungary – Referendum Election. COSTA RICA – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 4 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on G20, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 5 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 7 NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Ukur Yatani is scheduled to present the government's spending plan for the 2022/23 (July-June) fiscal year to parliament - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 10 PARIS, France - Presidential election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY APRIL 11 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager speaks on artificial intelligence at a Politico event - 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 24 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Slovenian National Assembly election. PARIS, France - Presidential election (Second round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK, United States - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (to Apr. 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 1 VATICAN CITY – 11th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 2 ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 11th year since al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a nearly 10-year worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 3 GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 8 GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 9 MANILA, Philippines - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 TURIN, Italy, - 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 14). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 12 GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. WEISSENHAUS, Germany - EU Foreign Minister meeting in Weissenhaus,Schleswig-Holstein (To May 14) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 10th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 BONN, Germany - Germany hosts the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 7 (G7) (to May 20) GLOBAL - International Museum Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 21 THAILAND – APEC holds Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting. (To May 22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 23 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 24 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 29 BOGOTA, Colombia - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day.

