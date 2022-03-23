Fire in Mumbai residential building; no casualty

A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted at 12.10 pm on the third floor of Vitthal Niwas building located at Jacob Circle in the Saat Rasta area, they said. Fire brigade personnel rescued residents from five rooms of the third floor which was affected by the fire, officials said. At least eight fire brigade vehicles put out the flames after an hour-long operation by 1:15 pm and a cooling operation is underway at the spot. ''Nobody was injured in the fire,'' an official said, adding that the cause of the blaze will be investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)