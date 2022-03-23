Left Menu

Fire in Mumbai residential building; no casualty

A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.The blaze erupted at 12.10 pm on the third floor of Vitthal Niwas building located at Jacob Circle in the Saat Rasta area, they said. Nobody was injured in the fire, an official said, adding that the cause of the blaze will be investigated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:10 IST
Fire in Mumbai residential building; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted at 12.10 pm on the third floor of Vitthal Niwas building located at Jacob Circle in the Saat Rasta area, they said. Fire brigade personnel rescued residents from five rooms of the third floor which was affected by the fire, officials said. At least eight fire brigade vehicles put out the flames after an hour-long operation by 1:15 pm and a cooling operation is underway at the spot. ''Nobody was injured in the fire,'' an official said, adding that the cause of the blaze will be investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022