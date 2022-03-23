Left Menu

Man sentenced to five years in jail for raping visually-impaired woman

The 23-year-old woman had lodged an FIR at the Nikirai police station on June 26, 2015, alleging that the man had a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:11 IST
Man sentenced to five years in jail for raping visually-impaired woman
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to five years of imprisonment for raping a visually-impaired woman on the pretext of a false promise of marriage in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

Additional district and sessions judge Tribikram Keshari Chinhara also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. The 23-year-old woman had lodged an FIR at the Nikirai police station on June 26, 2015, alleging that the man had a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her. When the woman started pressurising him to tie the knot, the man told her that he was already married and warned her not to reveal anything to her family.

After noticing physical changes in the woman, her family members took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she was six months pregnant, according to the prosecution.

The accused was subsequently arrested and the woman delivered a baby boy in 2016, prosecution counsel Sanjay Jena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022