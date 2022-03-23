Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:12 IST
Gold marginally lower by Rs 23; silver climbs Rs 245
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 23 to Rs 51,401 per 10 grams reflecting overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

On Tuesday, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,424 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver jumped Rs 245 to Rs 67,822 per kg from Rs 67,577 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,923 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.96 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,923 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices held steady trading as Russia-Ukraine worries continue to boost safe haven buying, limiting downside,'' HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst Commodities, Tapan Patel, said.

