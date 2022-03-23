UK economy forecast to grow 3.8% GDP in 2022

Britain's economy is forecast to grow 3.8% in 2022, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, citing the latest reduced projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The new forecast for growth this year was weaker than the previous one published in October, when the OBR had forecast the economy would expand by 6.0% in 2022.

Looking further ahead, the OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow 1.8% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024. That compares with the OBR's October forecasts of 2.1% and 1.3%.

