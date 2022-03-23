Left Menu

UK economy forecast to grow 3.8% GDP in 2022

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:22 IST
UK economy forecast to grow 3.8% GDP in 2022
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's economy is forecast to grow 3.8% in 2022, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, citing the latest reduced projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The new forecast for growth this year was weaker than the previous one published in October, when the OBR had forecast the economy would expand by 6.0% in 2022.

Looking further ahead, the OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow 1.8% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024. That compares with the OBR's October forecasts of 2.1% and 1.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022