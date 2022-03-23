Biden cites a "real threat" of Russians using chemical weapons in Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russia's potential use of chemical weapons against Ukraine was a real threat.
"I think it's a real threat," Biden said when asked about concerns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine as he departed for Europe to attend the NATO summit.
