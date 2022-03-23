Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attack on oil tankers -Saudi state TV
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:27 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen destroyed two explosive-laden boats on Wednesday which the Iran-aligned group was planning to use in attacks on oil tankers in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.
There was no immediate confirmation from Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
