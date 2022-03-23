World News Roundup: Taliban orders girl high schools remain closed, leaving students in tears; Biden heads to Europe as Russia shells cities, besieged Mariupol burns and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taliban orders girl high schools remain closed, leaving students in tears

The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen. Teachers and students from three high schools around the capital Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning but were ordered to go home. They said many students left in tears.

Biden heads to Europe as Russia shells cities, besieged Mariupol burns

U.S. President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine, where invading Russian troops are stalled, cities are under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol is in flames. Four weeks into a war that has driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, Russia has failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city, while Western sanctions have ostracised it from the world economy.

Chlorine leak at London's Olympic Park pool leaves casualties needing treatment

A number of casualties with breathing difficulties were treated by London's ambulance service on Wednesday after a leak of a high quantity of chlorine gas at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's aquatics centre, emergency services said. The London Fire Brigade said that around 200 people had been evacuated after it was called at around 0945 GMT to the east London park, which hosted Summer Olympics events ten years ago.

NATO must fill military gaps to be ready for conflicts, commander says

NATO countries must make up for post-Cold War cuts to military equipment to give the alliance the capacity to respond swiftly to a conflict, the commander of NATO's quick reaction force, first in line to respond to a crisis, told Reuters. "We have an incredible amount of forces but our shortcoming is that the majority of these forces is not combat-ready on a permanent base – simply because they do not have all the equipment they need," General Joerg Vollmer said.

Somali forces kill two gunmen trying to enter base near capital's airport -state TV

Somali security forces shot dead two armed attackers who tried to burst into an army base near the international airport in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, state television said. Earlier in the day, state TV had said security forces were battling a "terrorist incident" at the camp's gates with a witness saying gunmen had forced their way in and begun shooting.

Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats, official says

Poland is expelling 45 Russian diplomats suspected of working for Russian intelligence, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Russia said the accusations were baseless.

S.Korea's total COVID cases top 10 million as crematoria, funeral homes overwhelmed

South Korea's total coronavirus infections topped 10 million, or nearly 20% of its population, authorities said on Wednesday, as surging severe cases and deaths increasingly put a strain on crematories and funeral homes nationwide. The country has been battling a record COVID-19 wave driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant even as it largely scrapped its once aggressive tracing and quarantine efforts and eased social distancing curbs.

Russia says sending international peacekeepers to Ukraine would be 'very reckless'

Russia on Wednesday condemned what it called a "reckless" Polish proposal to send international peacekeepers into Ukraine and warned that it could lead to a direct clash between Russian and NATO forces. Poland said last Friday it would formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit.

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

One of two black boxes found from crashed China Eastern jet

Chinese searchers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week in forest-clad mountains with 132 people onboard, the aviation regulator said. The device was severely damaged, and it was not immediately clear if it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder, an official of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) told a media briefing.

