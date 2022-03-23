Left Menu

Youth held, juvenile detained in Thane armed robbery case

Thane Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth and detained a 17-year-old boy in connection with the armed robbery committed at a flat in Naupada area of the city earlier this month, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth and detained a 17-year-old boy in connection with the armed robbery committed at a flat in Naupada area of the city earlier this month, an official said. Another accomplice of the duo who was also involved in the crime is on the run, the official told reporters. The accused had robbed Rs 12 lakh and jewellry worth Rs 5 lakh from a flat by threatening its occupants with a knife in the Naupada area on March 9, he said. Police scanned at least 50 CCTV cameras and managed to track down the main accused, Abhishek Dedhe, in Patharli village near Dombivali city in Thane district. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

