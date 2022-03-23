Odisha Guv visits Bonda hills, collects holy water from Sita Kund

Ganeshi Lal has become the first governor of Odisha to visit Bonda hills, the remote habitation of Bonda PVTG in Malkangiri district.

He visited the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group's abode located at 5,000 feet above the sea level on Tuesday and collected holy water from the famous Sita Kund.

His visit was part of the 41-day 'Sri Rama Van Gaman Path Kavya Yatra', which aims at collecting holy waters from 232 places where Lord Ram had stayed during his 14 years of exile.

The yatra, which began from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on Maha Shivaratri, will cover 6,500 km before culminating at Ayodhya on Ram Navami.

Lal reached Bonda hills, a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected area, by helicopter. He was accompanied by BSF and other security personnel. After reaching Bonda hills, the governor was received by the Bonda community. He walked down to Sita Kund, where Goddess Sita is believed to had taken bath while on her way to Dandakaranya.

Later, at a meeting on the hill top, the governor said that the Odisha government is committed towards the development of tribals in 13 scheduled areas of the state.

''We are delighted that a governor has visited Bonda hills for the first time,'' Bonda Samaj president Surendra Naik said.

