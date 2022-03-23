Left Menu

Areca nut, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:31 IST
Areca nut, coconut prices
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Following are areca nut, coconut prices Areca nut (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47,000 to Rs 52,000 model Rs 51,000 New Supari: Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,000 Koka: Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 model Rs 30,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 14,000.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

