Youth killed, two others injured in clash at religious event

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A youth was killed and two others were injured when a group of men allegedly attacked them during a religious programme in Rajasthan's Baran district on Wednesday, police said.

A scuffle broke out between two groups early on Wednesday during a Qawwali programme held on the occasion of a three-day urs in Jalwara village, Station House Officer, Nahargarh police station, Uttam Singh said.

Around four-five youths attacked Bantu alias Fardeen (19), Golu alias Nasir (19) and Mahafuj (19), all residents of Baran city, with a knife and injured them, he said.

The three injured youths were rushed to Baran district hospital where doctors declared Bantu brought dead and referred Golu to Kota in a critical condition, Singh said, adding Mahafuj is under treatment at the district hospital.

Police lodged a case of murder against Mamu alias Arwaj, Kawa and four others in this connection, the SHO said, adding no arrests have been made yet.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

