Girl's body found in Rajasthan; lover detained: Police

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a forest area in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district with her family alleging that she was raped and killed by a man she befriended on social media, police said on Wednesday. The body was found Tuesday evening, they said.

Primary investigation revealed that the victim was in love with a man from Uttar Pradesh and he came to meet her. The man has been detained, police said. The police, however, said the rape allegations by the family have not been confirmed. ''The body had injury marks on the throat. It was handed over to the family members after post\R- mortem,” they added. PTI SDA NB SRY

