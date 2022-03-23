Left Menu

Three police officers injured as Al-Shabab gunmen attack Somalia airport

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

At least three police officers were injured when a gunfire rang out here on Wednesday as Islamic extremists attacked the international airport.

Somali security forces repulsed the assault, killing two armed attackers, Somali Police Commissioner Gen. Abdi Hassan Hijar told the Somali National News Agency.

The attackers, armed with pistols and grenades, were “pretending” to be airport workers when they launched the attack, he said.

The two gunmen attempted to force their way into a military base within the airport but were thwarted, Somali police spokesman Maj. Abdifitah Adan told state media.

Al-Shabab, Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, claimed responsibility for the attack inside Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport, saying its fighters attempted to invade a compound that is home to several diplomatic missions.

A heavy cloud of black smoke rose into the sky after a stray bullet hit a fuel tank near a checkpoint where al-Shabaab fighters exchanged fire with security personnel, eyewitness Awil Abdi told AP.

All domestic and international flights had been suspended due to the attack, said a statement from airport authorities.

Al-Shabab frequently stages deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia.

The rebels are fighting to impose strict Shariah law in Somalia and oppose the federal government in Mogadishu and the presence of foreign peacekeepers in the Horn of Africa nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

