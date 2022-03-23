President Kovind to visit Gujarat from Mar 24-25

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from March 24 to 25, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

The president will address the members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar on Thursday. On March 25, Kovind will visit Jamnagar to present the President's Colour to the INS Valsura, the statement said.

