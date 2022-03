UK calls on YouTube to take down videos "doctored by the Russian state"

Britain's Ministry of Defence on Wednesday called on YouTube to remove videos from its online platform of a hoax call to defence minister Ben Wallace, which they said had been doctored by the Russian state.

"I am confident you would not wish to be a conduit for Russian propaganda or be in any way associated with the potential consequences of this type of media manipulation," a letter posted on Twitter by the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)