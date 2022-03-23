Left Menu

270 notices sent to e-tailers for breaching country-of-origin norm: Choubey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST
270 notices sent to e-tailers for breaching country-of-origin norm: Choubey
  • Country:
  • India

The government has issued 270 notices since January 2021 to e-commerce players for violation of provisions related to country of origin, and over Rs 56 lakh have been collected as compounding fees from such online companies, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 provides, in the case of imported products, for mandatory declaration of country of origin on the digital and electronic networks used for e-commerce transactions.

The Act also provides for penalty in case of violations and authorises the state governments to take action thereon.

''The Legal Metrology Office of the Department of Consumer Affairs has issued 270 notices since January 1, 2021 to e-commerce entities for violation of provisions pertaining to country of origin and an amount of approximately Rs 56,40,500 in the form of compounding fees has been realised from such e-commerce companies,'' Choubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022