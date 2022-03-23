Left Menu

Adapted motorbikes carry injured Sudanese protesters to safety

With a pair of bright yellow swimming goggles and a mask to guard against tear gas, he is one of a legion of Sudanese bikers who ferry away those injured in frequent anti-military protests. Thousands of demonstrators against an October 25 military coup have fainted or been injured by heavy tear gas, stun grenades, and live bullets fired by security forces, according to medics who say at least 89 have been killed.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:55 IST
Adapted motorbikes carry injured Sudanese protesters to safety

Hazem Hassan has fixed a plastic chair topped with a siren and megaphone to the back of his motorbike. With a pair of bright yellow swimming goggles and a mask to guard against tear gas, he is one of a legion of Sudanese bikers who ferry away those injured in frequent anti-military protests.

Thousands of demonstrators against an October 25 military coup have fainted or been injured by heavy tear gas, stun grenades, and live bullets fired by security forces, according to medics who say at least 89 have been killed. With roads barricaded and ambulances hard to come by, motorcyclists have been first responders at the frontlines of confrontations with security forces, bringing protesters to hospitals and field clinics.

Some have even fitted their bikes with makeshift stretchers. They offer transport on their bikes despite costly fuel bills and repairs. "They are giving their lives for this country so I too am giving my motorbike, regardless of the cost of gas, for the sake of the country," said Sheikh, another volunteer who chose not to give his last name. He showed scars on his arm which he said he got during a previous protest.

He added that the efforts have helped fight a growing association of motorcycles with hit-and-run robberies. Medics aligned with the protest movement have consistently accused security forces of using excessive force, and the United States this week sanctioned a division of Sudanese police for human rights abuses.

Military leaders say that peaceful protests are allowed, and that those who cause the casualties, including from security forces, will be held to account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022