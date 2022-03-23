Left Menu

NATO warns China not to help Russia in Ukraine war

NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Western military alliance said on Wednesday, adding the 30 member nations will discuss Beijing's role in the war Moscow is waging on its neighbour in Brussels on Thursday. "I expect NATO to call on China to live up to its responsibilities."

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:00 IST
NATO warns China not to help Russia in Ukraine war
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Western military alliance said on Wednesday, adding the 30 member nations will discuss Beijing's role in the war Moscow is waging on its neighbour in Brussels on Thursday. "China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and misinformation," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Speaking on the eve of NATO summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg mentioned concern that China could provide "material support" for Russia. "I expect NATO to call on China to live up to its responsibilities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022