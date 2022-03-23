Left Menu

Assam police recovers 6.54 kg of Opium, 3 held

Assam Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly hauling drugs and recovered 6.54 kilograms of Opium from their possession.

23-03-2022
Assam Police recovers Opium (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly hauling drugs and recovered 6.54 kilograms of Opium from their possession. One of the arrested accused hails from Punjab. The police also nabbed the main supplier from the Rangia area in Assam on the same day.

In a tweet today, Assam Police wrote, "In a daring operation yesterday, Assam Police has been able to recover 6.54 kgs of Opium. This drug haul also helped net 2 dealers, one of whom belongs to Punjab. The team led by DySP HQ, after a quick investigation was able to nab the main supplier from Rangia on the same day." Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

