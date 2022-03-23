Belarus still enabling Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO chief says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:08 IST
Belarus has been "complicit" in Russia's invasion of Ukraine even before it was launched, allowing its territory to be used for massing troops, and it continues to enable the invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
He told a news conference on the eve of a NATO summit in Brussels that Belarus has also allowed its military airfields to be used by Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.
