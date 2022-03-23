Russia ally Belarus tells Ukraine to cut diplomatic staff
Close Russia ally Belarus has told Ukraine to cut its diplomatic presence in the country citing unfriendly actions and meddling in its internal affairs, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Russia has used Belarusian territory as a staging post for its attack on Ukraine and the Ukrainian president's office on Sunday warned it saw a high risk of an attack on western Ukraine's Volyn region being launched from Belarus.
Close Russia ally Belarus has told Ukraine to cut its diplomatic presence in the country citing unfriendly actions and meddling in its internal affairs, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia has used Belarusian territory as a staging post for its attack on Ukraine and the Ukrainian president's office on Sunday warned it saw a high risk of an attack on western Ukraine's Volyn region being launched from Belarus. The foreign ministry said in a statement that an unspecified number of Ukrainian diplomats would have to leave within 72 hours and that the Ukrainian consulate in the city of Brest would be closed due to a lack of staff.
It said the Ukrainian ambassador and four other diplomats would be allowed to stay. On Tuesday the Belarusian security service, the KGB, accused eight Ukrainian diplomats of espionage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports
Ratings agency Fitch suspends commercial operations in Russia
Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs
TOP WRAP 13-Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks