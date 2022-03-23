Odisha: 16 houses gutted in fire in Kendrapara, 3 injured

More than a dozen thatched houses were reduced to ashes and three persons sustained burn injuries when a major fire swept through a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Wednesday.

The fire erupted from a house at Indupur village in Nikirai block on Tuesday night and engulfed the other hutments in no time, devouring all that came its way.

Many were seen desperately trying to douse the fire and retrieve their belongings from the ruins.

Around 16 thatched houses were gutted, causing a loss of around Rs 25 lakh, according to police.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained though some locals claimed that it emanated from the hearth of the house.

Heartrending scenes unfolded as many affected villagers and their relatives scampered around in search of valuables on Wednesday morning.

Block officials rushed to the village for damage assessment. An ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 was extended to each of the 12 affected families.

