Kremlin says Putin and Scholz discussed Ukraine-Russia talks
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"Vladimir Putin outlined a number of considerations in the context of the principal positions of the Russian Federation at these talks," the Kremlin said.
