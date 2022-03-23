Woman held for forcing 12-yr-old into child labour; her husband booked for sodomy

A couple has been booked for allegedly forcing a 12-year-old boy into child labour here, with her husband also being charged with sodomising him, police said on Wednesday. While the woman has been arrested, her husband is absconding, they said.

The man had also branded the boy's foot with a hot knife so that he did not escape, they said.

Shastri Nagar police station SHO Dileep Singh said the couple -- Ruhi Parveen and Mohammad Riyaz -- brought the boy from Bihar to Jaipur about six to seven months ago. Recently, the boy somehow managed to drag himself to the roof of the house where he was kept, and jumped across to a neighbour's house. “He reached the roof of the house and jumped across to reach the roof of the adjoining house and requested the neighbours to save him,” SHO Singh said.

He shared his ordeal with them, who in turn, contacted the child helpline, the officer said. “He was forced to make bangles from 4 am to 1 am (the next morning). He did not even see sunlight for months. There were scratch marks on his throat,” child helpline counsellor Shanti Berwal said. The 12-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was given primary treatment after which he was handed over to child welfare committee. On the direction of the committee, he was sent to a shelter home, the SHO said. A case has been registered against the accused couple under Juvenile Justice Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

