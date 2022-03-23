Kremlin spokesman says special envoy Chubais resigned - RIA

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to the RIA Novosti news agency that special envoy Anatoly Chubais, an architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, had resigned, adding that he did so of his own accord.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source told Reuters that Chubais had quit his post, in the highest profile protest by a Russian figure against the Ukraine invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)