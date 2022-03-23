Left Menu

Two additional yachts in southern France linked to Russian oligarchs immobilised by French authorities - media reports

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Two additional yachts linked to a Russian oligarch were immobilised by French customs authorities in the south of the country, several French news outlets reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The two vessels had values of 20 million euros and 70 million euros respectively, the reports by BFM television and AFP newsagency, among other media outlets, said.

