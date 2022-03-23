Left Menu

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives special message from Republic of Congo

Mr. Bouya thanked President Kenyatta for remaining firm and steadfast in fostering peace and stability in the Central African region and across the continent.

President Kenyatta reassured the special envoy that Kenya is committed to working closely with other African leaders to ensure peace and development in the continent. Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)
President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, received a special message from President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo.

The message was delivered by President Sassou Nguesso's special envoy Jean Jacques Bouya who is also the Republic of Congo's Minister for Regional Planning, Infrastructure, and Road Maintenance.

Mr. Bouya thanked President Kenyatta for remaining firm and steadfast in fostering peace and stability in the Central African region and across the continent.

The special envoy also appreciated the existing cooperation and bilateral ties between Kenya and the Republic of Congo which have grown stronger during President Kenyatta's tenure as Head of State.

President Kenyatta reassured the special envoy that Kenya is committed to working closely with other African leaders to ensure peace and development in the continent.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and the Republic of Congo's Ambassador to Kenya Jean Pierre Ossey.

(With Inputs from APO)

